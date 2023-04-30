Team-first Eric Gray vows to bring versatile threat to Giants’ offense

During his time at Oklahoma running back Eric Gray did a little bit of everything — ran the ball, caught the ball, blocked, returned punts and kicks, and even tossed a couple of passes on trick plays.

Now a member of the New York Giants after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, Gray promises to bring all of that with him to East Rutherford.

“I’m just going to bring a lot to the offense and be able to run in between the tackles, run outside zone, inside zone, being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. I think I just bring another threat to the offense,” Gray told reporters on Saturday. “I have a good feel for knowing coverages coming out of the backfield, knowing if it’s man or zone or if I need to break it this way, setting crisp routes, getting to my depth. I would say I’ve been blessed to be a pretty good route runner out of the backfield.”

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Gray doesn’t just have good hands as a receiver, he’s also very careful with the ball. Between his 549 rushing attempts and 99 receptions in college, he never once fumbled.

“Super productive. Really good hands out of the backfield. Also has some elusiveness to him inside. Like what he brings. He also has done some returns in his past; he did some at Tennessee, comfortable catching punts at Senior Bowl,” general manager Joe Schoen said of Gray.

“Gray, he’s a very mature young player that’s had some production. Does have good hands,” head coach Brian Daboll added.

So, what will all of that mean when Gray puts on the Giants’ uniform? How will that versatility be implemented? However the Giants want it to be, Gray says.

“I’ll do what it takes for the team. I’m a ‘we guy’ not a ‘me guy’ — I’ll do what it takes for the team,” he said.

And while Gray does have the ability to throw a few passes, he intends to leave that up to quarterback Daniel Jones …for now.

Story continues

“I’m going to let him throw passes,” he said with a laugh. “I’m just going to take my hand-offs and catch for him.”

It’s pretty clear Gray is going to fit right in.

Related

Giants select Eric Gray: 5 things to know Giants select Eric Gray: Here's how Twitter reacted 2023 NFL draft: Giants select Eric Gray in Round 5

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire