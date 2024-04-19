'Team fallen off a cliff'

[BBC]

We asked you for your thoughts on Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final defeat to Atalanta.

Here are some of your comments:

Eddie: The biggest mistake was Jurgen telling everyone he is leaving. That decision should have been kept between him and the owners. This team have fallen off a cliff. I'm not going to single out any player in particular, but at least three senior players have been nowhere near the levels they should be. This is season over. Thanks for everything Jurgen.

Alex: We lost this tie in the first leg and never really showed the belief that we could overturn it in the second leg. What worries me is our ongoing inability to score. We look tired. All of those late victories are catching up with us. We need to learn to kill games off early - instead we have used all of our mental and physical energy. What a shame!

Daniel: Talk about a comeback not to be! What a disappointing way to end our European campaign. There are not many positives to take from this one. The penalty in the first seven minutes may be the only positive I can think of but, apart from that, a very lacklustre performance from the lads.

Claude: We need to find a couple of quality strikers, but that I know that is an impossible task. Once Sadio Mane left, that Liverpool front line has not been the same. We also need another Virgil van Dijk, as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez get injured too often. Atalanta were ruthless and streetwise at Anfield, something which we never recovered from.

Adria: It is so sad that after all these years that Jugen Klopp's final season is going out like a damp squib. It seems the players are more concerned about either their next club or about being fit for the new coach. They are just not playing for the club and are back to their old ways of playing for themselves.

Ali: Fans can get lost in the magic of what Jurgen Klopp achieved, but no big trophy since 2020 is simply not good enough. An underdog manager who struggles under the big lights. Liverpool outgrew Klopp!