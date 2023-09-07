Team endurance is a core theme of 2023 Pac-12 football season

The USC Trojans will play nine straight weeks of football later in this Pac-12 season. They play on September 23 at Arizona State and will not have a week off until Thanksgiving in late November.

Colorado did beat TCU, but that win came at the expense of having to play Travis Hunter over 140 snaps in 100-degree heat. We are coming up on some very interesting situations in Pac-12 football, many of them attritional. Which teams will be able to refill the fuel tank and play well not on an occasional basis, but on a consistent basis?

The depth of each main Pac-12 contender will be tested at some point in the season. Oregon and Washington have their off week on October 7. Then they will play the next one and a half months and could be stretched thin when they play USC in November, possibly cancelling out the Trojans’ own attritional issues.

We asked a panel of Pac-12 experts — from Oregon, Colorado, and here at Trojans Wire — the following question: Will Colorado hit a wall, given how many snaps Travis Hunter is playing?

See what our panelists said:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“Deion Sanders can’t keep playing Travis Hunter over 100 snaps per game. Maybe going against Nebraska’s lousy offense will enable Deion to limit Hunter’s defensive snaps and move him to a receiver-only role for that game. Deion will have to keep Hunter fresh. It will be fascinating to see if he has the patience and discipline needed to play his elite players in spots and not run them into the ground. Deion has proved he could coach this team to be good in a short period of time, but if it comes at the cost of wearing his guys out, it’s not as impressive as currently thought.”

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

“I think Colorado will hit a wall because coaches will start to get tape on them. They succeeded in Week 1 partly because nobody knew how to gameplay for their new offense, and few people had tape on what their players were capable of. Football is a copy-cat league, and as soon as teams like Oregon and USC give a blue-print on how to beat them, other teams will follow. I’m happy to give them a few weeks in the sun before that happens, though.”

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t think Travis Hunter is going to be the reason why the Buffs hit a wall. They are going to be fun to watch, and Hunter is a difference maker on both sides. Moreover, the defense might prevent this team from winning a lot of games, even with Hunter as a terrorizing threat in the secondary.”

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m going to assume so. Playing 80-90 snaps every single week in a Power Five conference is going to take a lot out of the kid. Playing on this level on a weekly basis is vastly different from playing in the SWAC. We’ll see how long he can keep it up. But he’s special and the Buffs are lucky to have him.”

PAC-12 HEISMAN TALK

If you were to set the over-under on #Pac12 #Heisman finalists for 2023, would it be 2.5? That’s hardly a ridiculous number. https://t.co/9CXHjrUVfZ — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) September 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire