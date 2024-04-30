'Team effort' is the mantra for 'desperate' Cavaliers in Game 5

Apr. 29—The importance of the next six days regarding the future of the Cavaliers cannot be exaggerated. The only one in the organization who is safe no matter what happens is Dan Gilbert, and that's because he owns the team.

The duel between the Cavaliers and Orlando Magic has been reduced to a best-of-three series. Fortunately for the Cavaliers, by virtue of finishing one game ahead of the Magic during the 82-game regular season, the next game is April 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavaliers won the first two games before getting blown out twice in Orlando.

No matter what happens in Game 5, there will be a Game 6 on May 3 in Orlando. If necessary, Game 7 will be played May 5 at the FieldHouse, where the Cavs were 26-15 in the regular season.

"It's 2-2 — they have to come win on our home floor," Cavs guard Darius Garland said. "That's how the playoffs go. It doesn't start until somebody wins an away game. If we throw the first punch at home, I think we'll have them on the ropes.

"We'll have our sixth man behind us. It's going to be rowdy. Cleveland fans know what to expect. They've been here before. We know what to expect. We've been here before."

The Cavaliers returned to practice April 29 at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence. They didn't need a film session to be reminded of what went wrong in Game 4.

"They came together as a team," Garland said. "We tried to do it individually. We can't do that, especially at this point of the season. We're desperate right now, so we're going to put it all on the line and go out there and do it together as a team."

Confidence is still high, but the Cavs can no longer play the "we're experienced and the Magic aren't." card. In fact, if either team has momentum at this point in the series, it is arguably Orlando.

The Magic looked like the inexperienced team in the first two games with their 3-point shots clanking off the rim, brick after brick. They were 8-of-37 on three-point attempts in Game 1 and 9-of-35 in Game 2.

But through all four games, Orlando has played smothering defense, which was the Magic's trademark in the regular season. The Cavs have yet to crack 100 points, winning 97-83 and 96-86 in Cleveland then losing 121-83 and 112-89 in Orlando.

"We've got some things we need to correct, obviously," Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. "In the moment, when things get difficult, our priority has to be to be together and figure out a way to fight through it. We keep each other accountable and stay with one another. In these moments, you can't let those mistakes compound."

There could be cataclysmic changes if the Cavaliers do not rebound to win this series, especially if they get blown out on their home floor. Bickerstaff would most assuredly lose his job, and president of basketball operations Koby Altman might be booted, as well.

Altman is the one who put this team together. Most of his season-ending review after the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Knicks in the first round last year centered around how much talent is on the roster. It came off as "Look what I've done to build this team since LeBron James left!"

The key additions to the 2023-24 team are Max Strus and Georges Niang. Neither played well when the series moved to Orlando. The Cavs led Game 4, 60-51, at halftime. They turned the ball over six times in the third quarter. The Cavs stunningly scored only 29 points in the second half of Game 4

"We both got pressure," Magic guard Jalen Suggs told reporters after Orlando won Game 4. "Nobody wants to go down 3-2. We'd rather come home with an opportunity to seal it. There's pressure on both sides."

Firing Bickerstaff and Altman might not be the only changes if the Cavaliers are bounced in the first round again. Donovan Mitchell might be less inclined to sign an extension, which means the Cavs would likely attempt to trade him.

Garland and Jarrett Allen could be trade candidates if the Magic wins the series.

All the Cavaliers have to do to avoid these doomsday scenarios is win at home. Winning April 30 at the FieldHouse would be a momentum changer.

Magic at Cavaliers

What: Eastern Conference quarterfinals, Game 5; series tied, 2-2

When: 8 p.m., April 30

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, NBA TV