Which team has edge in each category of Bills-Chiefs matchup? 'NFL Total Access'
The Panthers released LB Julian Stanford from IR on Tuesday.
Christian McCaffrey, Robert Quinn and Kenny Golladay are among the top potential targets to monitor ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.
Five players missed practice for the Commanders on Tuesday.
The Browns officially acquired Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in order to bolster their defense.
Looking at Sunday's Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Week 6 NFL odds, lines and trends. Here's what you need to know.
USA TODAY Sports examines the performances of several coaching staffs in Week 5.
The Patriots released receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey on Tuesday, the team announced. His release leaves Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton on the active roster at the position. Humphrey played only 14 snaps in Thornton’s return to the lineup Sunday. He appeared in all five games with two starts and, though [more]
The Las Vegas Raiders have figured out how to to take a big, early lead. The Raiders blew a 17-point lead on Monday night at Kansas City for their second big collapse of the season and head into their bye week at the bottom of the AFC standings following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. “Learning the lessons the hard way sucks,” coach Josh McDaniels said Tuesday.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
Injuries continue to mount and the first of the byes are here, creating new challenges for fantasy managers. Andy Behrens is here to help with his top pickups for Week 6.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin explained what happened during the icy postgame exchange between him and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea on Saturday.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Monday night despite a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Chris Jones during the second quarter.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Last Monday night, a trespasser looking for free publicity stormed the field at Levi’s Stadium, in violation of applicable state and/or local laws. He thereafter filed a police report after taking a big hit from Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. The hit subdued the trespasser. Via SI.com, the trespasser allegedly suffered a concussion, among other injuries. [more]