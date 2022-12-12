Which team has easiest road to AFC's No. 1 seed? 'NFL Now'
NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Marc Ross on which team has the easiest road to AFC's No. 1 seed.
Wentz is back and will serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup.
Week 14 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus. The AFC is led by the Bills and Chiefs.
The Seahawks have a short week because of their Thursday game against the 49ers and that may make it too difficult for running back Ken Walker to get back into the lineup. Walker injured his ankle in Week 13 and he did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Panthers as a result. During an [more]
Ridder was the Falcons' third-round pick in 2022.
Nobody could believe the penalty called on the Dolphins on Sunday night.
Coach Kyle Shanahan was awaiting injury updates Monday morning as many of the teams injured players were getting tests done at Stanford Hospital.
49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about what the team's scouts liked about Brock Purdy at Iowa State.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
For the sake of the future, Pittsburgh needs to move on from these coaches.
During "49ers Postgame Live," Donte Whitner explained why he disagrees with Jerry Rice's sharp criticism of the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan following Deebo Samuel's injury.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach suffered a heart attack at his home, went without oxygen for several minutes and is still hospitalized.
The 49ers continue to creep up towards the top of the Power Rankings after their sixth straight win.
Ex-Iowa State star and San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy drew the ultimate praise from Tom Brady, who many feel is the greatest NFL quarterback ever.
Colorado to make Jackson State'sDeion Sanders the highest-paid football coach in school history.
The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are streaking toward the NFL playoffs as the hottest teams in the league.
The tackle of Kenny Pickett gets worse every time we watch it.
After a historic performance Sunday, Brock Purdy shared a special moment with his head coach in the 49ers' locker room.
Jamie Gillan gave the Eagles excellent field position after this awful punt.
Texas and Oklahoma's move to the SEC may happen earlier than expected.
Eagles punter Arryn Siposs was injured on a truly bizarre special teams play, and was carted off just before halftime vs. the Giants. By Dave Zangaro