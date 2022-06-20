Which team did each Falcons free-agent signing play for in 2021?

In the NFL, it’s common practice for head coaches to sign players with whom they have prior relationships with.

Both Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees came from Tennessee, while offensive coordinator Dave Ragone previously coached in Chicago, so it’s no surprise to see the team loaded with former Titans and Bears players.

Atlanta signed over 20 free agents during the course of a busy offseason. Here’s a look at each signing organized by the player’s prior team.

Chicago Bears

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

RB Damien Williams – Bears

OL Elijah Wilkinson – Bears

OL Germain Ifedi – Bears

DB Teez Tabor – Bears

WR Damiere Byrd – Bears

Las Vegas Raiders

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

CB Casey Hayward – Raiders

QB Marcus Mariota – Raiders

LB Nick Kwiatkoski – Raiders

LS Liam McCullough – Raiders

Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cam Batson – Titans

TE Anthony Firkser – Titans

LB Rashaan Evans – Titans

Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

S Dean Marlowe – Lions

WR KhaDarel Hodge – Lions

WR Geronimo Allison – Lions

New York Giants

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

LB Lorenzo Carter – Giants

C Jonotthan Harrison – Giants

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

WR Auden Tate – Bengals

New Orleans Saints

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jalen Dalton – Saints

Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

DB Mike Ford

Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LS Beau Brinkley – Cardinals

Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

DT Vincent Taylor – Texans

