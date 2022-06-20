Which team did each Falcons free-agent signing play for in 2021?
In the NFL, it’s common practice for head coaches to sign players with whom they have prior relationships with.
Both Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees came from Tennessee, while offensive coordinator Dave Ragone previously coached in Chicago, so it’s no surprise to see the team loaded with former Titans and Bears players.
Atlanta signed over 20 free agents during the course of a busy offseason. Here’s a look at each signing organized by the player’s prior team.
Chicago Bears
(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
RB Damien Williams – Bears
OL Elijah Wilkinson – Bears
OL Germain Ifedi – Bears
DB Teez Tabor – Bears
WR Damiere Byrd – Bears
Las Vegas Raiders
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
CB Casey Hayward – Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota – Raiders
LB Nick Kwiatkoski – Raiders
LS Liam McCullough – Raiders
Tennessee Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Cam Batson – Titans
TE Anthony Firkser – Titans
LB Rashaan Evans – Titans
Detroit Lions
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
S Dean Marlowe – Lions
WR KhaDarel Hodge – Lions
WR Geronimo Allison – Lions
New York Giants
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LB Lorenzo Carter – Giants
C Jonotthan Harrison – Giants
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
WR Auden Tate – Bengals
New Orleans Saints
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
DT Jalen Dalton – Saints
Denver Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DB Mike Ford
Arizona Cardinals
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
LS Beau Brinkley – Cardinals
Houston Texans
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
DT Vincent Taylor – Texans
