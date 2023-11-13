Team development, personal accountiblity on fans' minds in our Wisconsin football Q&A

MADISON - After each Wisconsin football game this season, we'll answer your questions and respond to your posts on X (formerly Twitter) about the game. Here is the review of the Badgers' 24-10 loss to Northwestern Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

I would ask him how are the players and other coaches held accountable during the week for poor performances we see? Is there a method of accountability for everyone and if not, why? — Counsell is a Snake (@bgillett43) November 11, 2023

Accountiblity for coaches usually takes place in the offseason. If Fickell doesn't like the job done by someone on his staff, that person won’t be back next season. As far as players go, I could see changes being made if someone isn’t playing with the right effort or attitude, but if they’re simply struggling what makes you think the next man up will do better? If the coaches thought the next guy on the depth chart could do a better job, wouldn't he already be playing? Change for the sake of change doesn’t usually work. There is some substance behind it.

Why have so many players regressed from last year and even from the beginning of this year? — Thomas Follis (@tfollie18) November 11, 2023

That is the million-dollar question. The losses seem to get worse and worse. At least UW gave Iowa, Ohio State and Indiana some semblance of a fight. The game yesterday wasn’t competitive. If you include the win at Illinois that was sparked by a fourth-quarter comeback, Wisconsin has played losing football for five straight weeks. Why have they regressed? The grind of a season can expose weaknesses. Injuries have also been a factor, especially the one to Tanner Mordecai, who was out for 3 ½ games of during stretch. I also wonder if there is some natural fatigue that has come as a result of losing the season not unfolding as the Badgers expected.

No excuses. Longo and Tressel are in over their heads. The players don’t have any fire. I would turn the roster over. Let them all leave in the portal. Time to recruit Luke. This is an all time low. @BadgerFootball Totally overmatched and embarrassed. No physicality 🤢 — Jrh3 (@Jrhorva) November 11, 2023

It seems like offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel are dealing with the challenge of marrying the vision they have with their respective units with the reality of what their players can do. Based on what Fickell said Saturday it seems like the coaches are still trying to figure out how best to use the players they have. As far as players having fire, should that be more on the player or the coach? I think the players have to take responsibility for that.

The cupboard was bare before Fickell got there. Thank God for the portal or it would be even worse. — Pink Floyd (@62_floyd) November 11, 2023

The loss Saturday was definitely a low-point, but what we’re learning this season is that the transfer portal isn’t a complete problem solver. There have been some successful transfers this season – Tanner Mordecai, Will Pauling, Nathanial Vakos and Bryson Green come to mind – but a handful of others have not provided a big impact. Plus, I think part of the Badgers problem this season is continuity. Bringing in a boatload of transfers wouldn’t help that.

And I disagree that cupboard was bare. Consider the building blocks UW started the season with: the running back tandem of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi, veteran offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini, Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman plus receiver Chimere Dike and safety Hunter Wohler. Those are good players even though the results haven't always shown it.

We need 33 plays in a row to score a TD with these 3 yard passes. Please tell me we aren't going to play this short yardage game in the coming years. — Tom (@HomeStretch62) November 12, 2023

The passing game definitely lacks a down-field threat. Will Pauling has been by far the most targeted receiver, but most slot receivers aren’t big-play guys. His 56 receptions are more than Green (25) and Dike (16) combined though Green’s average of 15 yards per catch and Dike’s average of 17.63 yards per grab are significantly higher than Pauling’s 10.64. There were a few times Saturday that Mordecai appeared to be looking downfield but apparantely couldn't find anyone open. Unlocking that portion of the offense will be key to making something of the final two games.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin football Q&A: Are the Badgers getting worse and why?