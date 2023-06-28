New team dethrones Ducks at top of Pac-12 recruiting rankings
Recruiting is an incredibly fluid subject to cover in the world of college football. So when you take a look at updated recruiting rankings on any given afternoon, it’s important not to get too high or too low based on what you see — the rankings often flip and flop daily with new recruits announcing their commitments.
The national rankings certainly flipped on Tuesday afternoon.
While the Oregon Ducks have stood atop the Pac-12 recruiting rankings basically from the start of the 2024 cycle on, that changed after the USC Trojans picked up a couple of blue-chip commitments to bolster their class. Both 4-star S Marquis Gallegos and 4-star IOL Makai Saina joined Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, bumping USC ahead of the Ducks for the first time this year.
Take a look at where everyone now stands in the national recruiting rankings:
Georgia Bulldogs
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 21
Recruiting Score: 297.62
Ohio State Buckeyes
Total Commitments: 16
Recruiting Score: 267.37
Michigan Wolverines
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 23
Recruiting Score: 264.20
Florida Gators
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 17
Recruiting Score: 262.40
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 21
Recruiting Score: 254.99
Penn State Nittany Lions
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
Recruiting Score: 245.95
USC Trojans
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 15
Recruiting Score: 245.84
Oregon Ducks
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
Recruiting Score: 232.73
LSU Tigers
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 17
Recruiting Score: 229.35
Clemson Tigers
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
Recruiting Score: 228.90
Stanford Cardinal
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 24
Recruiting Score: 223.37
Tennessee Volunteers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
Recruiting Score: 220.70
South Carolina Gamecocks
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
Recruiting Score: 214.67
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 23
Recruiting Score: 206.32
North Carolina Tar Heels
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
Recruiting Score: 205.06
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
Recruiting Score: 204.52
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 15
Recruiting Score: 202.78
Ole Miss Rebels
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 16
Recruiting Score: 202.51
Pittsburgh Panthers
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 19
Recruiting Score: 198.52
Georgia Tech Yellowjackets
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
Recruiting Score: 197.76
Texas A&M Aggies
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 12
Recruiting Score: 196.99
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 14
Recruiting Score: 196.24
Arkansas Razorbacks
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 13
Recruiting Score: 195.54
Florida State Seminoles
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 11
Recruiting Score: 193.55
Duke Blue Devils
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Total Commitments: 20
Recruiting Score: 192.45