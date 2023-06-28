New team dethrones Ducks at top of Pac-12 recruiting rankings

Recruiting is an incredibly fluid subject to cover in the world of college football. So when you take a look at updated recruiting rankings on any given afternoon, it’s important not to get too high or too low based on what you see — the rankings often flip and flop daily with new recruits announcing their commitments.

The national rankings certainly flipped on Tuesday afternoon.

While the Oregon Ducks have stood atop the Pac-12 recruiting rankings basically from the start of the 2024 cycle on, that changed after the USC Trojans picked up a couple of blue-chip commitments to bolster their class. Both 4-star S Marquis Gallegos and 4-star IOL Makai Saina joined Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, bumping USC ahead of the Ducks for the first time this year.

Take a look at where everyone now stands in the national recruiting rankings:

Georgia Bulldogs

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 21

Recruiting Score: 297.62

Total Commitments: 16

Recruiting Score: 267.37

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 23

Recruiting Score: 264.20

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

Recruiting Score: 262.40

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 21

Recruiting Score: 254.99

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Recruiting Score: 245.95

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

Recruiting Score: 245.84

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 16

Recruiting Score: 232.73

LSU Tigers

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 17

Recruiting Score: 229.35

Clemson Tigers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 13

Recruiting Score: 228.90

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 24

Recruiting Score: 223.37

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 14

Recruiting Score: 220.70

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 13

Recruiting Score: 214.67

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 23

Recruiting Score: 206.32

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Recruiting Score: 205.06

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Recruiting Score: 204.52

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 15

Recruiting Score: 202.78

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 16

Recruiting Score: 202.51

Pittsburgh Panthers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 19

Recruiting Score: 198.52

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Recruiting Score: 197.76

Texas A&M Aggies

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 12

Recruiting Score: 196.99

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 14

Recruiting Score: 196.24

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 13

Recruiting Score: 195.54

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 11

Recruiting Score: 193.55

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Total Commitments: 20

Recruiting Score: 192.45

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire