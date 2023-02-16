Which team could knock Eagles off their NFC throne? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" predicts which team could knock the Philadelphia Eagles off their NFC throne.
Investigative reporter and former sports broadcaster Lisa Guerrero is on The Rush, chatting with Minty about sexism in the sports world, her claims of racism pertaining to a wrongful termination lawsuit she won against Robert and Jonathan Kraft after being fired by the New England Patriots, which ‘bad guys’ we should watch out for in sports and Lisa reveals the bravest moment she witnessed in person during her sports broadcasting career. Plus, check out Lisa’s new memoir, “Warrior: My Path to Being Brave.”
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
One of the best innovations of the short-lived XFL 2.0, which began play in February of 2020 and closed down in March of 2020, was its kickoff rule. That rule will be back for XFL 3.0, which begins play on Saturday. The kickoff rule consists of 10 players on the kicking team and 10 players [more]
Four days after the Super Bowl, a surprising number of people continue to suggest that an instance of defensive holding should not have been called defensive holding. The argument apparently was rooted in the reality that we all wanted to witness a more exciting finish to Super Bowl LVII, and that the foul called on [more]
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
How a JuJu Smith-Schuster dance — and some clever Andy Reid play disguise — were part of the Chiefs igniting their run game against the Eagles.
Whispers that the Bears might trade Justin Fields were always going to come out once the pre-draft process started ramping up. It just means Ryan Poles is playing the game.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Who will the Colts draft first this year? If you ask national media outlets, taking a quarterback is obvious. But which one is the question.
It might sound like a fantasy, but here's how the Eagles can pull off a dream offseason that includes paying Hurts and keeping 2 top DBs.
Thursday's schedule includes the Cup qualifying races at Daytona International Speedway.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was feeling serious pain as this mic’d-up video from Super Bowl LVII shows.
Hall of Famer Deion Sanders used to think Joe Montana was the GOAT. But after watching Tom Brady's amazing career unfold, he's changed his mind. Sanders recently revealed why he switched.
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first giant slalom world title to become the most decorated skier in modern world Alpine skiing championships history.
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy held off on speaking to other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies before the team won Super Bowl LVII, but the game and the parade are now in the books. That leaves Bieniemy with time on his hands and he’ll be spending some of it with the Commanders on Thursday. [more]
Stanley Wilson Jr., a defensive back who played three seasons for the Lions, has died at the age of 40. Wilson died on February 1 at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.com. No cause of death has been released. Metropolitan State Hospital specializes in treatment for people with mental health issues. After [more]