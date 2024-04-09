[Getty Images]

Manchester City's Phil Foden, speaking to TNT Sports about his injury:

"Just got a bad dead leg at the end, time to recover before next games so hopefully I can.

"For the fans it must've been one of the best games they could've watched. Two great teams with the best attackers in the world. What the fans want to see and plenty of goals."

On going an early goal down: "It didn't change the game-plan but sometimes you score too early, I believe in that sometimes. They responded well with two quick goals. But this team has come a long way. We don't put our heads down, we know we can come from behind. It's a great team to be a part of.

"With the possession we had they got a bit tired and there was a bit more space for me to come inside, as time went on the game seemed to open up a bit more. We grew into the game and we had some chances in the second half. Happy to make the most of my chance. Fantastic result to come here and do that."

On knowing goal would go in as soon as he struck it: "I did, I felt a sweet connection with it. It's something I practice in training scoring on the edge of the area."

Disappointed not to see out the win? "Bit disappointed to go 3-2 up and not control it a bit more, we didn't keep the ball off the goal kick and they scored with a fantastic strike. We can't dwell on it, there's so many positives to take."