Team Colorado’s 2023 The Basketball Tournament roster

Team Colorado has submitted an application to return to The Basketball Tournament this summer after a four-year break.

The CU men’s basketball alumni team last competed in 2016 and made it to the championship game. However, COVID threw a wrench in it, and now a new group of former Buffs is hoping to be back again.

Zach Ruebesam, Colorado’s director of player development, will be the team’s head coach, and this roster features a ton of talent, most notably Evan Battey. The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team tournament and the winner wins $1 million.

Here is a full look at Colorado’s roster for The Basketball Tournament, which will take place this summer:

SHANNON SHARPE

Dec 31 2011; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Shannon Sharpe (2) brings the basketball up court in the second half of the game against the Utah Utes at the Coors Events Center. The Buffaloes defeated the Utes 77-33. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shannon Sharpe was on the Buffs from 2009-12.

DOMINIQUE COLLIER

Mar 8, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Dominique Collier (15) dribbles against Arizona Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier (35) during a quarterfinals match of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Dominique Collier was a Buff from 2014-18.

D'SHAWN SCHWARTZ

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 12: D’Shawn Schwartz #5, McKinley Wright IV #25 and Jabari Walker #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate their 72-70 victory over the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on March 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

D’Shawn Schwartz is one of the more notable names. He played for the Buffs from 2017-21 and was also in the 3-on-3 tournament last year.

GEORGE KING

Dec 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Agua Caliente Clippers forward George King (94) defends against Mexico City Capitanes forward Rigoberto Mendoza (2) during the second quarter at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

George King was with the Buffs from 2013-18 and has since bounced around the G League quite a bit.

TRE'SHAUN FLETCHER

Dec 7, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard/forward Tre’Shaun Fletcher (10) reacts with guard Spencer Dinwiddie (25) and forward Dustin Thomas (13) and guard/forward Tre’Shaun Fletcher (10) and forward Josh Scott (40) in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Coors Events Center. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-72. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tre’Shaun Fletcher played with Spencer Dinwiddie and was on the Buffs from 2013-16.

JERIAH HORNE

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Jeriah Horne #41 of the Colorado Buffaloes, Eli Parquet #24 of the Colorado Buffaloes and McKinley Wright IV #25 of the Colorado Buffaloes and teammates on the court during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jeriah Horne is a more recent name and was a Buff for just one season.

EVAN BATTEY

Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts after a play in a game against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Buffs fans will love watching Evan Battey again. He didn’t get drafted into the NBA but has played ball overseas.

DALLAS WALTON

Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Walton played with the Buffs for a few years and also spent time at Wake Forest.

LUCAS SIEWERT

Feb 20, 2020; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Lucas Siewert (23) celebrates his three point basket in the second half against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The crew is back! Lucas Siewert played from 2016-20, and this roster has a lot of big names.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=18759,18750,18726]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire