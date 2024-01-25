New team breaks through, Top Dogs remain on top: Shore Conference girls basketball Top 30

A new week means a new top 30 teams in girls hoops on the Shore.

There's been some shifts since the last list has been out. The powerhouses have continued to show just they remain at the top, but a new team cracks the top 10. There's also been some shifts within the top dogs on the Shore.

More: 10 standout girls basketball players in the Shore Conference Jan. 15 - 21

Here's the list. Records are through Tuesday.

1. Red Bank Catholic 13-2 (Last week: 1)

A convincing win over Trinity Hall behind Tessa Carman’s 14 points over the weekend plus wins over Ewing and Howell keep the Caseys at the top. RBC is on a six-game win streak and have no signs of slowing down.

Ocean Gamila Betton shoots as Freehold Madison Sciarrino tries to block her. Ocean Twp. Girls Basketball defeats Freehold Township in Blue Devil Holiday Invitational in West Long Branch on December 28, 2023.

2. Ocean Township 14-2 (Last week: 3)

The Spartans are now on a nine-game win streak, they’ve been backed by Le Moyne commit Eli Clark, who’s been playing efficiently all around and had 17 points in a win over Shore and totaled 11 assists in a win over Monmouth. The efforts put them up a spot this week.

Manasquan’s Katie Collins drives to the hoop as St. Rose’s Cassidy Kruesi defends. St. Rose vs Manasquan basketball. Manasquan, NJThursday, December 22, 2022

3. Manasquan 13-3 (Last week: 2)

After losing to St. Rose on Monday, the Warriors go down one spot. However, they still got blowout wins over Wall and Raritan last week. In the win over Wall, Penn commit Katie Collins finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds for Manasquan.

Jada Lynch of Stl Rose. St. Rose vs Manasquan basketball. Manasquan, NJThursday, December 22, 2022

4. St. Rose 12-5 (Last week: 6)

The Purple Roses’ marquee victory over Manasquan was backed behind Tanaiyah Decker’s 13 points and Jada Lynch’s 12 points. Although they lost to Morris Catholic, one of the best teams in the state, their latest efforts have earned them a higher spot on the list. Not quite ready to put them over 'Squan despite that result, though.

SJV's Daniella Matus goes for a layup against Blair Academy Jan. 7, 2024

5. St. John Vianney 11-5 (Last week: 4)

After being blown out by Long Island Lutheran over the weekend, the Lancers drop down a spot. With a young team, SJV has struggled against some of the tougher opponents in their hard schedule. However, they still managed to beat Neptune convincingly with Daniella Matus leading with 15 points.

Trinity Hall Nina Emnace drives to the basket. Trinity Hall Girls Basketball edges out Rumson-Fair Haven in Ocean Township on January 30, 2023.

6. Trinity Hall 11-5 (Last week: 7)

Although a loss to Red Bank Catholic snapped their five-game win streak, the Monarchs got right back on track pulling together two straight wins against Middletown South and Marlboro. Harvard commit Nina Emnace dropped 27 points against Middletown South and 21 against RBC.

Reed Bank celebrate their victory. Red Bank Regional Girls Basketball defeats Wall 54-51 in WOBM Christmas Classic Cervino Final on December 30, 2023 in Toms River NJ.

7. Red Bank Regional 8-4 (Last week: 14)

Bucs have won five straight games with Manasquan and Secaucus being part of their streak. Synai Blychanton finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucs against Secausus.

Wall Shayne Eldridge looks to pass in as she’s covered by Red Bank’s Riley Wheeler. Red Bank Regional Girls Basketball defeats Wall 54-51 in WOBM Christmas Classic Cervino Final on December 30, 2023 in Toms River NJ.

8. Wall 13-3 (Last week: 5)

The Crimson Knights got blown out by Manasquan last week and have struggled to grab key wins despite their stellar record. But they did beat Neptune thanks to Marisa Amitie’’s 16 points and 21 rebounds. They go down some spots but remain in the Elite Eight.

Manchester Devyn Quigley drives to the basket. Manchester Girls Basketball defeats Middletown South in 2023 WOBM Christmas Tournament opening round in Toms River on December 26, 2023.

9. Manchester Township 10-4 (Last week: 8)

The Hawks have rung off six straight victories with NC State commit Devyn Quigley dropping 39 points in their latest game against Lacey. They also beat Howell - 27 points and 17 rebounds for Quigley.

Rumson Erin Reid steals the ball and heads backup court. Rumson-Fair Haven Girls basketball vs Point Pleasant Borough in 2023 WOBM Christmas Tournament opening round in Toms River on December 26, 2023.

10. Rumson-Fair Haven 9-5 (Last week: 11)

A quality win over Colts Neck on Tuesday keeps the Bulldogs on track into cracking the top 10. Losing to tough teams such as Mainland and West Orange prevents them from moving up more than one spot.

11. Neptune 12-6 (Last week: 9)

Neptune continues to win over teams such as Raritan and Brick Memorial but haven't had any luck against higher-ranked teams.

12. Howell 10-4 (Last week: 10)

Back-to-back losses against Manchester Township and RBC knocks Howell down a spot.

13. Southern 11-3 (Last week: 13)

Rams are on six-game win streak but have yet to get a quality win over a top Shore team.

14. Holmdel 7-6 (Last week: 12)

After starting the season 4-1, the Hornets have struggled since. We were looking for more in that loss to Wall.

15. Monmouth 10-3 (Last week: 15)

Losing to Ocean Township but winning two straight keeps Monmouth right where they were last week.

16. Jackson Memorial 10-3 (Last week 16)

17. Point Pleasant Boro 9-5 (Last week: 19)

18. Colts Neck 6-6 (Last week: 18)

19. Shore Regional 8-6 (Last week: 26)

20. Brick Memorial 9-6 (Last week: 17)

21. Middletown South 8-5 (Last week: 23)

22. Toms River East 8-7 (Last week: 22)

23. Keansburg 8-6 (Last week: 27)

24. Lacey 7-8 (Last week: N/A)

25. Donovan Catholic 6-8 (Last week: N/A)

26. Henry Hudson 6-7 (Last week: N/A)

27. Toms River North 6-9 (Last week: N/A)

28. Central 5-8 (Last week: 29)

29. Freehold Township 6-6 (Last week: 21)

30. Barnegat 5-7 (Last week: 22)

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shore NJ girls basketball team rankings: Top 30