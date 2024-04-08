What team is the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference?

Now that the storied ball club has locked up the best record in the league and secured home court advantage as far as they go in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, what team is the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference?

On one of the most recent episodes of the CLNS Media “The Big 3 NBA” podcast, cohosts A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani A. Lunis discussed the newest Hall of Fame class to be inducted in the years to come, how the East may look when the league’s 2023-24 season closes, and who the Celtics could have trouble with in the playoffs.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about Boston’s potential postseason matchups.

