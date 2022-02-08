What team will Ben Simmons be on after the trade deadline?

As the trade deadline continues to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers will be at the forefront of every trade rumor involving a certain 25-year old 3-time All-Star who has yet to play for the team in the 2021-22 season.

Ben Simmons will continue to be in the news over the next few days leading up to the 3 EST buzzer on deadline day and it appears likely that he will remain in Philadelphia.

Or will he? Nobody truly knows at this point as not everybody seems to be very truthful with what they say regarding Simmons or James Harden’s situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Heading into the deadline, there are four teams that Simmons could realistically land on unless another team comes out of nowhere. Let’s take a look at all four of the potential teams Simmons could land on as the Sixers continue to weigh their options and what they can possibly do with what can happen at the deadline.

The case for keeping Ben Simmons until the summer

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This one, at this point, seems the most likely scenario. Despite all of the rumblings that the Nets haven’t been truthful about the Harden situation in Brooklyn, it makes the most sense that the Nets will keep him and try to get it together with their Big 3. Of course, things can change over the course of a few days.

The Sixers still have hope, no matter how futile, that Simmons will rejoin the team at some point. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but if they have hope and belief that he can rejoin the team, that would be a big help to Philadelphia and their championship aspirations.

The case for trading Simmons to the Nets

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Obviously, the Nets have the big star that the Sixers want in the form of Harden to team up with Joel Embiid. However, as previously mentioned, it would be a little surprising to see the Nets give up on The Beard despite everything that’s going on with him and the team. If they can get those three together, which is always a huge “if”, then the Nets would be tough to stop on the floor and would have to be considered the overwhelming favorites.

Here’s another thing that everybody has to consider: a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Simmons in Brooklyn would be scary. Simmons would bring his elite defense and playmaking next to elite scorers like Durant and Irving and that would be something that would stand in Philadelphia’s way for a while.

The case for trading Simmons to the Kings

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

The Kings need a guy like Simons whether they want to admit it or not. Sure, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are fine players, but neither of them can make an impact like Simmons. Sacramento would be a nice fit for him as a guy who can be the best player on the team and he would have a field day playing next to sharpshooter Buddy Hield on that team.

The case for trading Simmons to the Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacers are a team that is looking for a new direction as they move forward with a new identity, but the one could be issue is that Indiana already moved Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal. So, at that point, it’s like “who can the Pacers offer” for a guy like Simmons?

Indiana could use a 6-foot-10 point guard who can make plays for himself and others while bringing elite defense to their team, but they don’t really have anybody the Sixers would want with LeVert already traded. Domantas Sabonis has popped up in some trade talks, but he doesn’t fit with the Sixers as it would be another Al Horford situation.

The case for trading Simmons elsewhere

