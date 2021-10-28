If you’re in the teal, you’ll get Colts vs. Titans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4) are preparing for a crucial divisional rematch when the Tennessee Titans (5-2) visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8.

Coming off of a prime-time game, the Colts are back for the 1:00 p.m. ET slate of games. Those in the teal region of the TV maps will get the game on the local CBS channel, per 506 Sports.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Getting the call for this AFC South matchup will be Spero Dedes (play-by-play)and Jay Feely (color analyst).

The Colts have won three of their last four games but the Titans are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Of their five wins, three of them have come against the Ravens, Chiefs and Bills. Most would say those are the top three teams in the AFC.

It will be a crucial game for the Colts if they want to compete for a wild-card spot later in the season and they find themselves as slight underdogs in this home bout.

