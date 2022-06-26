Teaira McCowan with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Teaira McCowan (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/25/2022
Teaira McCowan (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/25/2022
Even after five years of living together in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco, something as simple as holding hands or sharing a kiss in public is unthinkable for Dayanny Marcelo and Mayela Villalobos. There is an ever-present fear of being rejected or attacked in Guerrero, a state where same-sex relationships are not widely accepted and one of five in Mexico where same-sex marriage is still not allowed. Under a tent set up in the plaza of the capital’s civil registry, along with about 100 other same-sex couples, Villalobos and Marcelo sealed their union Friday with a kiss while the wedding march played in the background.
Tina Charles made the All-Star team in each of the past four seasons.
Tina Charles' stint in the desert was a short one. The Phoenix Mercury announced Saturday they agreed to terms on a contract divorce with Charles after 18 games. “After discussions with Tina and her agent, it was best for both parties to go our separate ways at this time," Mercury general manager Jom Pitman said.
From Billie Jean King and LeBron James to teams and leagues, here's who's weighed in on SCOTUS' vote to end the constitutional right to abortion.
This season might be Parker's last as a pro, but she's not showing signs of signs of slowing down.
A resolution calling on the Russian Federation to release Phoenix Mercury basketball star Brittney Griner passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The WNBA is awarding Brittney Griner an honorary spot at the WNBA All-Star Game, Al Jazeera reports.
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/23/2022
Marine Johannes (New York Liberty) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/24/2022
Jaden Ivey was overcome with emotion when the Detroit Pistons selected him with the No. 5 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft.
New All-Star Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks but they are dominated 82-59 by former teammate Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky on Thursday.
Brad Johnson covers the latest power gossip including a rebound week from Javy Baez, new injuries, and a spotlight on Red Sox first basemen. (Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sport)
Packers TE Robert Tonyan was running off to the side at Tight End University on Friday.
Rookie Wire took a look at some big-name players who could be on the move this year on draft night.
For the third time in five years and second consecutive season, Purdue will face Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC series
AJ Griffin is confident about entering the 2022 NBA Draft after playing one year at Duke.
Who's coming and who's going from a Celtics team that just reached the NBA Finals? Here's a rundown of every contract situation on the roster entering the 2022 offseason.
Will the Avs clinch the Stanley Cup Friday night?
On Saturday, the individual breakdown of the purse was unveiled. The runner-up will also pocket over $800,000.
Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens, has died at 55 years old.