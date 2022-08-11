Teaira McCowan highlights vs. Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dallas WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Teaira McCowan finishes with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to the Liberty.
Teaira McCowan finishes with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to the Liberty.
The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday following a cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive interest rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the Federal Reserve. The Australian dollar, seen as a barometer of risk, was up 1.74% at $0.7083.
Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the New York Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a 91-73 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. New York (14-20) moved into a tie with Atlanta for the eighth playoff spot, and the two teams play each other on Friday and Sunday to close the regular season. Dallas (17-17) is in the No. 6 spot in the playoffs.
Bob Stoops shared his thoughts on Cale Gundy resignation and the tough predicament Brent Venables was in.
Nick Bosa expects the 49ers to have the best defense in the NFL this upcoming season.
She's so strong.View Entire Post ›
STORY: China's latest official documents say it's not ruling out force - when it comes to reunifying with Taiwan.In a white paper released through state media on Wednesday, Beijing withdrew a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control.It comes as China’s military appeared to wrap up days of war games around the self-ruled island China claims as its own. Furious at a visit to Taipei last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...“And we want Taiwan to always have freedom with security, and we're not backing away from that.” China extended its largest-ever exercises around Taiwan beyond the four days originally scheduled. Those exercises prompted Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday to release a video showing its own defensive capabilities. The updated white paper could be a sign that China would grant less autonomy than previously offered. Its ruling Communist Party had previously proposed Taiwan could return to rule under a “one country, two systems” model, similar to how Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Though proposal has been widely rejected in Taiwan - both, by political parties and the public.U.S. President Joe Biden this week expressed concern over China's recent activity - to an extent.“I don’t think they’re going to going to do anything more than they are.” A Pentagon official said earlier this week that it did not think China would try to invade Taiwan for the next two years.
The collaboration was first announced on Tuesday (August 9).
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
Shohei Ohtani accomplished a feat not seen on the diamond since Babe Ruth of the Boston Red Sox in 1918.
The Nets' reported first offer to the Celtics in Kevin Durant trade talks was, quite frankly, pretty comical.
The top two finishers at the 150th Open could now be bound for LIV Golf.
Nemanja Bjelica's Warriors' tenure was short, but he never will forget his time in the Bay.
"I've had some of them tell me, 'I'll see you on Tour again.' I said, 'No you won't.'"
J.D. Davis watched three pitches go by in his strikeout against Josh Hader in the ninth inning Tuesday night. Only one was an actual strike.
Cameron Smith, the Open champion, has signed a $100 million-plus deal to join LIV Golf in a major coup for the Saudi-backed rebel series.
Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are battling for the starting quarterback job at Carolina Panthers training camp, but one of them has clearly taken the lead as preseason games loom.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ first depth chart is out and reads mostly as expected. But there are a couple of surprises ...
This is Matsuyama's second WD this season.
Steph Curry was ready to leave Dodger Stadium Tuesday night, but was so happy he didn't.