Teaira McCowan gets the And-1

The USWNT has been joined at the top table by Spain and England. And the U.S. team's days in that tier could be numbered.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
The Eagles won the NFC, and it seems like that was just the beginning.
The Washington Commanders are on to a new era.
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
The Colts took a big swing on a talented QB in the draft.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
A superstar was born in Boston on Saturday at UFC 292 when "Suga" Sean O'Malley knocked out bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a crushing right hand 51 seconds into Round 2.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.