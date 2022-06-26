Teaira McCowan with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury
Teaira McCowan (Dallas Wings) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/25/2022
Teaira McCowan (Dallas Wings) with a 2-pointer vs. Phoenix Mercury, 06/25/2022
The suspect allegedly shot the victim after several men in the car called him "soft," records show.
Los Angeles Angels pitcher and batter Shohei Ohtani proved again that he is a force to be reckoned with after pulling a jaw-dropping two-way feat in two nights. Ohtani, 27, had one of the best offensive games of his career so far on Tuesday. The athlete went 3-of-4 against the Kansas City Royals, with two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs (run batted in).
It was an eventful 2022 NBA draft and many teams made very good moves to get better. Rookie Wire took a look at some of the best ones.
Chicago White Sox power hitter Frank Thomas reveals the real reason the White Sox traded Sammy Sosa to the Chicago Cubs 30 years ago.
Two-time Grand Slam singles finalist Andrea Jaeger said she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career.
While there could be fireworks this offseason on the trade front, there might not be much movement from the top players on the free agency side. It seems like a decent bet that the four top All-Stars in this year's class ( James Harden, Kyrie ...
Much was made of the fact that the Browns gave Deshaun Watson a base salary for 2022 of only $1 million, given that the approach would reduce dramatically the financial consequences of, for example, a six- or eight-game suspension. If Watson misses all of 2022, it doesn’t matter. A full-season suspension by rule would toll [more]
Schauffele bounced back nicely from his first bogey of the tournament while Cantlay played consistently all day long.
OU baseball took on Ole Miss in Game 1 of the 2022 CWS title series June 25. Check out the highlights.
The selflessness of Steph Curry was on display when he began the Warriors' postseason run on the bench, a moment that reminded Andre Iguodala of Hall of Fame center Tim Duncan.
Twitter offered some interesting takes on the Texas quarterback room following Arch Manning's commitment.
Emma Raducanu knows a lot about being a history-maker, but her first-round opponent, Alison Van Uytvanck, has also claimed a “first”.
Much has been said about how a suspension would impact Watson's money but the impact of a year-long suspension on the Browns salary cap is also very interesting:
Michael Bisping should've known what Vanessa Demopoulos had planned at the end of their UFC on ESPN 38 post-fight interview.
After a wild draft-day trade, the Knicks have cap space and extra picks they can use to make a big move. But will they?
Steph Curry's "night night" celebration is catching fire around the basketball world.
Bob Myers saw a talented asset in Toledo guard Ryan Rollins still available in the second round, and the Warriors made a significant move to get their guy.
The University of Kentucky product already owns the top U.S. time this season. She competes in Sunday's semifinals.
Among the unique things about the new professional golf tour, LIV is offering a $54 million bonus for anyone who shoots a 54 or lower at one of its events.
Don't expect the Celtics to make a big splash in NBA free agency, but there still are some quality players who could fit in their 2022 offseason budget. Here are eight names for Brad Stevens and Co. to consider.