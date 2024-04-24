Teair Tart found Titans’ criticisms of his work ethic ‘really weird’

Teair Tart rose from undrafted free agent to impact player during his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but things went south between him and the franchise in 2023. When Tart was finally waived by the team in December, ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported it was “because of issues with his effort and attitude.”

Tart, who signed with the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, says he was puzzled by those criticisms.

“I was in Tennessee four years, I never had work ethic questions or work ethic issues until I asked for a release,” Tart told reporters Tuesday. “[With the Titans], you’ve got to play hard, you’ve got to practice hard – [so the criticism] I found really weird.

For the most part, that’s true. There’s little indication that the Titans had any issue with Tart’s effort level prior to 2023. The defensive tackle was even singled out a few times by then-head coach Mike Vrabel for extra work he put in during the offseason.

But talks of his effort and attitude also didn’t spring up when Tart and the Titans parted ways in December. The defensive tackle was kicked out of a training camp practice and frustrated coaches as the 2023 season went on. In October, Vrabel even called out Tart for “standing there watching while everyone else is playing” during a film breakdown segment on television.

Vrabel going hard on Tart for being lazy is gold! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W0jSxR2ZiL — Jimmi Hendrix (@VisualDreamer89) October 5, 2023

“You can expect me to be competitive, spirited,” Tart said Tuesday. I’m not afraid to show emotion out there on the field and really get after it and compete. I’m really just excited for a new beginning honestly. Tennessee is the past.

“I think I just needed a culture change. I think it was just better to not be a part of that situation anymore.”

In 45 career games with the Titans, Tart recorded 16 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire