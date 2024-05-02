Teahupoo completes double with victory at Punchestown

Teahupoo followed up his Cheltenham win in March with an impressive victory in the Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown on Thursday

Jack Kennedy powered clear on the 5/6 favourite, trained by Gordon Elliott, to win by six and a half lengths.

Teahupoo moved in front before the final hurdle and cruised to the line.

Asterion Forlonge (13/2) came in second with Home by the Lee (15/2) completing the top three.

Teahupoo finishes the season unbeaten and is the first horse to complete the Cheltenham-Punchestown double in the equivilent races this century.

Kennedy chalked his 123rd win of the season to move five clear of Paul Townend in the race to become the Irish Jump Jockey champion.

"It was great for the horse and great for Jack, he has a big battle (with Townend) and it's going to be a long tough week," said Elliott.

"He said he was stuck in a bit of a pocket behind Paul and he had to get out. He said the ground might be as quick as he wants it, but he was very good. He's a great horse."

Winning owner Owner Brian Acheson was also delighted with the Grade One success.

"My main thing is about the horse because all the doubters from last year are now put to bed, and it's great for Jack," he said.

"He was Robbie Power's last ride here in the Champion Hurdle and finished last and I was thinking if it would be in the horse's head.

"They are emotive creatures and they do remember stuff. By God did he give a performance today and I'm delighted."