Teague scores 18, leads Ball St. over Illinois-Chicago 67-48

CHICAGO (AP) -- Tahjai Teague had 18 points and nine rebounds as Ball St. beat Illinois-Chicago 67-48 on Wednesday night.

Ishmael El-Amin had 14 points and six assists for Ball St. (2-1). K.J. Walton added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Deon Ejim had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (1-2). Brian Taylor added 10 points. Jacob Wiley had nine rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Godwin Boahen, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Flames, scored 6 points (1 of 17).

Ball St. faces Indiana State on Sunday. Illinois-Chicago plays Bradley on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com