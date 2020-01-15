Teague posts double-double to send Ball St. past E. Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Tahjai Teague scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds and Ball St. topped Eastern Michigan 69-52 on Tuesday night.

Teague's career-high of 28 points came against Eastern Michigan on Jan. 8 last year.

Ishmael El-Amin had 16 points and seven assists for Ball St. (10-7, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Kyle Mallers added 10 points and Jarron Coleman distributed eight assists for the visiting team.

Noah Morgan had 14 points for the Eagles (10-7, 0-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Yeikson Montero added 12 points. Boubacar Toure had nine rebounds.

Ty Groce, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup led the Eagles, shot just 1 of 5.

Ball St. plays Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday. Eastern Michigan plays Ohio at home on Saturday.

