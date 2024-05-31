Teagan Kavan, Texas shuts out Stanford 4-0 in the Women’s College World Series

It was quite the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Stanford Cardinal in each team’s first game in the 2024 Women’s College World Series.

The game started out as a pitching duel as Mike White turned to Teagan Kavan as she pitched the first three innings of scoreless softball. Texas struck first in the bottom of the third to put up a crooked number. It started with Kayden Henry getting on base on a ball hit to third base, Jade Berry was unable to make a play.

After moving over on a bunt from Alyssa Washington, Ashton Maloney hit a hot shot to Berry, who was unable to secure the line drive catch. Leadoff hitter Bella Dayton and Mia Scott would drive in runs to get to national pitcher of the year, NiJaree Canady. Texas led 2-0 after three.

A look at the second run with a close play at the plate that was originally called an out before it was overturned.

Following the bottom of the third inning, both pitchers returned to the first two inning form where they really kept both offenses at bay. The freshman pitcher Kavan showed the moment wasn’t too big for her as she one-hit the Cardinal on Thursday evening. Kavan threw 124 total pitches with 74 strikes. She struck out eight with four walks.

Texas put on the pressure in the bottom of the sixth inning as they added a pair of runs on a single from Kayden Henry. She came up to face Canady with the bases loaded thanks to walks to Mia Scott, Katie Stewart, and Joley Mitchell. Both Scott and Stewart would score on the Henry single where Stanford right fielder Kaitlyn Lim misplayed the ball resulting in the second run scoring. Texas left two on base after the strikeout of pinch hitter Victoria Hunter.

Texas finishes off the game and now await the winner of the Florida Gators and Oklahoma State Cowgirls. First pitch for the game on Saturday is set for 6 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire