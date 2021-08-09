Teaching online and face to face may be option for upcoming school year

Aug. 9—During the last Aiken County Public School District meeting, the topic of dual modality in classrooms was discussed between board members.

Dual modality teaching is when the instructor teachers simultaneously online and face to face. Board member Cameron Nuessle was interested to know how children in quarantine due to COVID-19 would keep up with what was going on in the classroom.

ACPSD Superintendent King Laurence clarified that Microsoft Teams, which offers text chat, calls and video conferencing, could be a possible tool for teachers to use. Microsoft Teams is free for students.

"If we were using Teams program, the teacher could set up a Teams room while teaching a regular face-to-face class; students at home could tune into it that. The interaction would be difficult, but the students would still be able to be a part of the class from home," Laurence said.

The school board's chairman, Dr. John Bradley, said he thinks it is time to be more creative when it comes to keeping students interactive while quarantined at home.

Concerned about the privacy of kids in the classroom, Bradley came up with one possible solution.

"We can start by getting a legal review of a camera in the classrooms, even if we have to have parental sign-off on it after explaining why we want the camera in the classroom as an instructional tool," Bradley said.

He added that there needs to be an interactive way to keep students "a part of the class."

Laurence said a camera focused on the entire class would not be as good as a moving camera that can follow the teacher, but the student would be able to see the teacher as long as the teacher was in the proximity of the camera.

According to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER III) Draft Spending Proposal, there is a budget for $250,000 to go toward dual modality. According to Tray Traxler, the chief officer of finance, there are about 22,000 laptops that will be replaced soon that can be used for dual modality.

The spending plan is due on Aug. 24 and the board is open to public input from students, families, district administrators, school leaders, teachers, staff and other stakeholders. People from the community are welcome to comment at the school board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district's headquarters.