If You're a Teacher, You've Got to Shop Target's Back-to-School Selection

Yes, it's almost time for back to school season, and no, we can't believe it either. If you're a teacher, or know someone who is, now's a great time to stock up on necessary supplies. We turn to Target for practically everything, including, of course, school supplies. If you're getting ready to go back to the classroom, you need these 14 essentials in your life.

From the nostalgic scented markers everyone is obsessed with to smart storage solutions, there's plenty of things on your checklist, and a few that should be. Plus, with so many kids being back to in person learning this fall, getting back to the physical classroom is all the more exciting. Keep on reading to shop our selects!

