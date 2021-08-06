If You're a Teacher, You've Got to Shop Target's Back-to-School Selection

    If You're a Teacher, You've Got to Shop Target's Back-to-School Selection

  • <p>Every teacher knows that smart storage is key. These <span>Bullseye's Playground Plastic Bins</span> ($24) can help you color code all your essentials.</p>
    Essential Storage: Bullseye's Playground Plastic Bins

    Every teacher knows that smart storage is key. These Bullseye's Playground Plastic Bins ($24) can help you color code all your essentials.

  • <p>These <span>Universal 12pk #2 Woodcase Pencils</span> ($1) are classroom essentials. They're also affordable, so stock up for the school year!</p>
    Writing Utensils: Universal 12pk #2 Woodcase Pencil

    These Universal 12pk #2 Woodcase Pencils ($1) are classroom essentials. They're also affordable, so stock up for the school year!

  • <p>This <span>175 Sheet College Ruled Filler Paper</span> ($1) is a classroom essential. You can never have enough.</p>
    Lined Paper: 175 Sheet College Ruled Filler Paper

    This 175 Sheet College Ruled Filler Paper ($1) is a classroom essential. You can never have enough.

  • <p>We are still in a pandemic, and plus, kids spill things. Having these <span>Lysol Disinfecting Wipes</span> ($5) on hand is an easy and essential cleaning solution.</p>
    Cleaning Solutions: Lysol Disinfecting Wipes

    We are still in a pandemic, and plus, kids spill things. Having these Lysol Disinfecting Wipes ($5) on hand is an easy and essential cleaning solution.

  • <p>If you're short on paper or want to reuse, these <span>Bullseye's Playground Dry Erase Pockets</span> ($10) are brilliant. Slip them over a piece of paper, and the kids can write on the dry erase pockets. They'll know they can correct their mistakes if something goes awry, and you can reuse the papers!</p>
    A Smart Solution: Bullseye's Playground Dry Erase Pockets

    If you're short on paper or want to reuse, these Bullseye's Playground Dry Erase Pockets ($10) are brilliant. Slip them over a piece of paper, and the kids can write on the dry erase pockets. They'll know they can correct their mistakes if something goes awry, and you can reuse the papers!

  • <p>It feels like calendars are a classroom requirement. This <span>Dowling Magnets Giant Magnetic Calendar Set</span> ($24) is vibrant and stands out.</p>
    A Colorful Calendar: Dowling Magnets Giant Magnetic Calendar Set

    It feels like calendars are a classroom requirement. This Dowling Magnets Giant Magnetic Calendar Set ($24) is vibrant and stands out.

  • <p>Chalkboards are still cool, but chalk, not so much. These <span>U Brands Chalkboard Colored Pencils</span> ($4) allow you to write on a chalkboard without getting chalk all over your hands.</p>
    Cool Chalk: U Brands Chalkboard Colored Pencils

    Chalkboards are still cool, but chalk, not so much. These U Brands Chalkboard Colored Pencils ($4) allow you to write on a chalkboard without getting chalk all over your hands.

  • <p>Handwashing is a critical skill to teach kids. This <span>Learning Resources 20-Second Handwashing Timer</span> ($8, originally $10) will help them learn how long to lather up.</p>
    A Handwashing Helper: Learning Resources 20-Second Handwashing Timer

    Handwashing is a critical skill to teach kids. This Learning Resources 20-Second Handwashing Timer ($8, originally $10) will help them learn how long to lather up.

  • <p>This <span>Learning Resources Let's Talk Cubes</span> ($8, originally $10) is a fun way to gameify opening up and talking about themselves. It's a great trick to have up a teacher's sleeve.</p>
    Conversation Starters: Learning Resources Let's Talk Cubes

    This Learning Resources Let's Talk Cubes ($8, originally $10) is a fun way to gameify opening up and talking about themselves. It's a great trick to have up a teacher's sleeve.

  • <p>This <span>Bullseye's Playground Supply Caddy</span> ($18) is so smart. You can separate markers, pens, and pencils, or really anything you need stored.</p>
    Supply Carriers: Bullseye's Playground Supply Caddy

    This Bullseye's Playground Supply Caddy ($18) is so smart. You can separate markers, pens, and pencils, or really anything you need stored.

  • <p>If you put these <span>Mr. Sketch Scented Markers</span> ($13) out, everyone will be obsessed. Our favorite is the red marker!</p>
    Nostalgic Favorites: Mr. Sketch Scented Markers

    If you put these Mr. Sketch Scented Markers ($13) out, everyone will be obsessed. Our favorite is the red marker!

  • <p>If your kids need folders, these <span>Two Pocket Plastic Folder with Prongs</span> ($1) are great storage solutions. Plus, they're affordable!</p>
    Useful Folders: Two Pocket Plastic Folder with Prongs

    If your kids need folders, these Two Pocket Plastic Folder with Prongs ($1) are great storage solutions. Plus, they're affordable!

  • <p>Can a classroom even exist without a notebook? We think not. This <span>College Ruled 1 Subject Flexible Paperboard Cover Spiral Notebook</span> ($1) is a good affordable option.</p>
    An Affordable Notebook: College Ruled 1 Subject Flexible Paperboard Cover Spiral Notebook

    Can a classroom even exist without a notebook? We think not. This College Ruled 1 Subject Flexible Paperboard Cover Spiral Notebook ($1) is a good affordable option.

  • <p>There are so many of these <span>Lined Colored Sentence Strips for Classroom (100 Count)</span> ($18, originally $25) that come in a pack, there's no shortage of design ideas. We'd put these all over our classroom, and fill them with helpful ideas and great quotes.</p>
    Classroom Decoration: Lined Colored Sentence Strips for Classroom (100 Count)

    There are so many of these Lined Colored Sentence Strips for Classroom (100 Count) ($18, originally $25) that come in a pack, there's no shortage of design ideas. We'd put these all over our classroom, and fill them with helpful ideas and great quotes.

India Yaffe

Yes, it's almost time for back to school season, and no, we can't believe it either. If you're a teacher, or know someone who is, now's a great time to stock up on necessary supplies. We turn to Target for practically everything, including, of course, school supplies. If you're getting ready to go back to the classroom, you need these 14 essentials in your life.

From the nostalgic scented markers everyone is obsessed with to smart storage solutions, there's plenty of things on your checklist, and a few that should be. Plus, with so many kids being back to in person learning this fall, getting back to the physical classroom is all the more exciting. Keep on reading to shop our selects!

Related: This Math Teacher's Take on What Needs to Change in the American Education System Is a Must Read

