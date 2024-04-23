Teacher completes London Marathon with broken leg
A man finished the London Marathon on Sunday despite breaking his leg in the process.
Adam Cunningham, a teacher from Devon, ran the marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.
He was on track for a race time of three hours and 26 minutes until he side-stepped on a stray water bottle, 850m from the finish line.
Mr Cunningham shuffled on his bottom to cross the line with help from marshals who protected him from runners.
He said: "I was running what I felt like was a really good race, I was really pleased and with 850m to go my legs felt very heavy and tight, my foot planted to the floor and I fell to my knees.
"The paramedics got to me and wanted me to stop but I didn't, the crowd were with me the rest of the way - I've never felt a feeling like it.
"I was so fortunate that the marshals assisted me and allowed me to get over to the side of the road where I then proceeded to shuffle the rest of the way."
'Absolutely phenomenal'
Mr Cunningham is a teacher at Exeter School and he said that he was overwhelmed by the support he has received from students and staff.
His fundraising has surpassed his initial £2,000 target.
"The school community have been phenomenal, lots of donations from staff, parents and children, it's absolutely phenomenal," he said.
