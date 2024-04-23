Teacher completes London Marathon with broken leg

A man finished the London Marathon on Sunday despite breaking his leg in the process.

Adam Cunningham, a teacher from Devon, ran the marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

He was on track for a race time of three hours and 26 minutes until he side-stepped on a stray water bottle, 850m from the finish line.

Mr Cunningham shuffled on his bottom to cross the line with help from marshals who protected him from runners.

Adam Cunningham's finishing time was three hours and 48 minutes [BBC]

He said: "I was running what I felt like was a really good race, I was really pleased and with 850m to go my legs felt very heavy and tight, my foot planted to the floor and I fell to my knees.

"The paramedics got to me and wanted me to stop but I didn't, the crowd were with me the rest of the way - I've never felt a feeling like it.

"I was so fortunate that the marshals assisted me and allowed me to get over to the side of the road where I then proceeded to shuffle the rest of the way."

'Absolutely phenomenal'

Mr Cunningham is a teacher at Exeter School and he said that he was overwhelmed by the support he has received from students and staff.

His fundraising has surpassed his initial £2,000 target.

"The school community have been phenomenal, lots of donations from staff, parents and children, it's absolutely phenomenal," he said.

