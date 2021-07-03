Te'a Cooper with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces

The Telegraph

Emma Raducanu held her hands to her head in disbelief, then crouched to the ground to take the moment in as the evening light faded on Court 12 at the All England Club. Hype around British tennis prospects is never hard to find, but in the case of Raducanu it is surely justified. It was not just the fact she had beaten Marketa Vondrousova on Thursday night - a player ranked 296 places above her - on her grand slam debut, but the manner of it - cool, collected and completed with the assuredness o