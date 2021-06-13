Te'a Cooper with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx
Te'a Cooper (Los Angeles Sparks) with a Deep 3 vs. Minnesota Lynx, 06/12/2021
Basketball legends galore.
The UCLA defensive tackle becomes the ninth rookie to sign out of 11 draft picks; the final two are expected to sign before training camp.
A man identified as Antjuan Lambert ran onto the court during a scuffle between Durant and Tucker.
Le'Veon Bell apparently did not enjoy his brief tenure with the Chiefs. Bell, who signed with the Chiefs in Week Six last year, played sparingly for them during the regular season and didn’t play at all in the Super Bowl, wrote in an Instagram comment that he will never play for Chiefs head coach Andy [more]
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points as Los Angeles rolled to a 132-106 win to cut Utah's series lead to 2-1.
LeBron James, Drake, J.R. Smith and Jared Dudley came to watch Bronny James make his season debut.
The security guard won't work any remaining games in Milwaukee after intervening in the scuffle and knocking P.J. Tucker out of the way.
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
While many analysts view Kemba Walker's contract as a negative value, not all of them believe he'll be hard to trade.
In a video with Uninterrupted, Lonzo Ball revealed the best advice ever given to him but former teammate LeBron James.
Some people take their job very seriously.
During a wild Game 4 between the Bucks and Nets, LaMelo Ball, Draymond Green and others took to Twitter to react.
Men’s tennis woke up with a start on Friday night. The world rankings have been frozen for much of the pandemic, and so has the narrative. But then, just when we expected Rafael Nadal to waltz away with another French Open title, something changed. Djokovic’s magnificent victory over Nadal has created a new and very different dynamic for the final on Sunday. One way or another, his meeting with 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas will shape the story of the season to come. Should Tsitsipas win, this
Even an NFL player is no match for Simone Biles when it comes to strength.
Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark - Finland at EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital.
If hired, either woman would be the first female head coach in the NBA.
The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night. NBA officials said the security guard wouldn’t be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets.
James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.
Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships, and LSU took the men's team title. Hocker bested collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame with a finish in 3 minutes, 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Oregon's Hayward Field. “Coming onto the last 150, I heard all the fans in Hayward just erupt and it gave me so much adrenaline,” Hocker said.
Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon reportedly will interview for multiple NBA head coaching positions.