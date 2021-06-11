Te'a Cooper with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Associated Press

When the Los Angeles Rams wrap up their three-day mandatory minicamp by practicing at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, it will be the first chance for fans to see them live at the multi-billion dollar facility. While they get a peek at where their seats will be for the upcoming season or scout out concession stands, Matthew Stafford will be looking for the location of the play clock and game clock, all part of the quarterback’s continuing adjustment after being dealt from Detroit to Los Angeles in a trade that was agreed to in January and became official in March. “It’s definitely a change of scenery for me,” Stafford said Wednesday.