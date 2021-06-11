Te'a Cooper with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
For Kevin Kisner, a native and resident of Aiken, South Carolina, it would be very cool to win an event in his home state.
Kristi Toliver (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/10/2021
When the Los Angeles Rams wrap up their three-day mandatory minicamp by practicing at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, it will be the first chance for fans to see them live at the multi-billion dollar facility. While they get a peek at where their seats will be for the upcoming season or scout out concession stands, Matthew Stafford will be looking for the location of the play clock and game clock, all part of the quarterback’s continuing adjustment after being dealt from Detroit to Los Angeles in a trade that was agreed to in January and became official in March. “It’s definitely a change of scenery for me,” Stafford said Wednesday.
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
The Bucks proved they weren't going to go down without a fight in Game 3.
Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 on Thursday night to pull within 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. Game 4 of the series is Sunday in Milwaukee.
The Nets lost a hard-fought Game 3 to the Milwaukee Bucks 86-83, as the series is now 2-1 in favor of Brooklyn.
The Bucks coughed up a 21-point lead, but they came through in the end to avoid a disastrous 3-0 hole with an 86-83 win over the Nets.
After the Bellator 260 official weigh-ins, Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanne was canceled when the Mohegan commission stepped in.
Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.
Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.
Kelly Oubre just might have a bunch of suitors in free agency.
Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
Chris Paul posted a stat line in the Suns' win over Denver that has only been done by himself, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson and Johnny Moore.
The Mavs enter the offseason needing to address the Kristaps Porzingis issue.
Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.