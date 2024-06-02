Tea Area mounts comeback, knocks off No. 1 West Central to win Class A softball championship

Jun. 1—ABERDEEN — Tea Area used a two-out rally to deliver an upset win over No. 1 West Central in the Class A state championship game on Saturday evening.

Trailing 5-3 with two outs in the seventh inning, the Titans strung together six runs to take the lead and ultimately win the game 9-5.

Tea Area (16-4) avenged a loss to West Central in the 2023 title game, and hands the previously undefeated Trojans (22-1) their first loss in the two-year history of sanctioned softball in South Dakota.

After trailing West Central 5-0, the game shifted when Tea Area inserted Emily Froendt in for relief in the fourth inning, halting the Trojans' offense.

Then the Titans fought back, scoring twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. With two outs in the seventh, Abby Boom scored on an error in right field to cut the deficit to one, then Sydney Ganschow drove an RBI double to left field to tie the game.

The deciding play was a two RBI single by Addisyn Hansen moments later to hand the Titans a two-run lead, then an RBI single by Emersyn Erck and an RBI double by Skyler Haines followed to pad the margin.

Froendt finished with two hits and two runs for Tea Area, while Erck had a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Hansen had a hit and two RBIs.

Caitlyn Hoff pitched six and 2/3 innings in a loss for the Trojans, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out five. She was pulled after Hansen's two RBI single for Emillee Stofferahn, who allowed two hits and a run in 1/3 innings.

Hoff had two hits and an RBI for West Central's offense, while Izzi Parsons had a hit, an RBI and a run, and Ayla Kramer had three hits.

Froendt picked up the win by allowing five hits and no runs through three and 1/3 innings. Hansen started the game, allowing five hits and four earned runs while striking out three through three and 2/3 innings.