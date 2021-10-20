TE Zach Ertz’ arrival means uniform shuffle as he will wear No. 86 for Cardinals

Tight end Zach Ertz is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals after the team acquired him in a trade from the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He has worn No. 86 his entire career.

That will continue with the Cardinals, which meant there was a shuffling of uniform numbers.

The team announced three new player numbers on Tuesday.

Tight end Demetrius Harris had been wearing No. 86. Ertz will now. Harris takes No. 84, which was the number he wore when he began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

No. 84 belonged to receiver Antoine Wesley. Now he is No. 85, which he wore when he played for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

In all, everyone gets a number they are familiar with.

