TE Trey McBride cracks a top-100 list after big season

We are in the part of the offseason when we will see endless lists and rankings. One such list is from CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, ranking the 100 best players in the league entering the 2024 season.

Only one Arizona Cardinals player makes the list. It isn’t quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner or safety Budda Baker.

It is tight end Trey McBride.

McBride debuts in Prisco’s rankings at No. 83.

In his second season, McBride emerged as a big-time pass catcher for Kyler Murray. He had 81 catches for a 10.2 average and three touchdowns. He had two 10-catch games and two 100-yard games.

He blew away Cardinals single-season records for tight ends. His 81 catches far surpassed the previous Cardinals record of 56. His 825 yards were the second-most in Cardinals history for a tight end.

And he put up those numbers with only eight catches over the first five games when Zach Ertz was still the primary tight end.

His per-game production after Week 5 would lead to a full-season projection of 103 catches for 1,057 yards. Those numbers would put him in the same conversation as Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Mark Andrews in terms of production.

It will be fun to see how much passing production the Cardinals can have with McBride and the addition of rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

