TE Trey McBride cracks top 10 in Pro Bowl voting at his position

Last week, with the first revealing of Pro Bowl fan voting results, not a single Arizona Cardinals player was found in the top 10 of their positions. No Budda Baker, no James Conner.

That changed this week, according to Darren Urban for the Cardinals’ official team site.

Second-year tight end Trey McBride made it into the top-10 fan vote-getters at tight end, coming in at No. 8 this week.

Unsurprisingly, the two tight ends with the most fan votes are the 49ers’ George Kittle and the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

McBride is having one of the best receiving seasons for a tight end in franchise history. With 56 receptions for 610 receiving yards, he has tied the franchise single-season record for receptions by a tight end and has the seventh-highest single-season yardage total by a tight end. Only Hall of Famer Jackie Smith has had more receiving yards in a season, and the Cardinals still have four games remaining.

Every reception McBride has will set a new franchisee record this season. With 201 yards over the final four games, he would have the second-most receiving yards.

Pro Bowl fan voting is still going on.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire