TE Tip Reiman was a surprising pick in Round 3 who fits Cardinals perfectly

The Arizona Cardinals acquired a fourth third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft when they traded back in the second round, swapping picks with the Atlanta Falcons and sending them a sixth-round pick to pick up the 79th pick in the draft.

They then got a sixth-round pick back when they moved back to the 82nd pick.

With the 82nd pick, they selected tight end Tip Reiman out of Illinois, who was both a surprising pick and a player who fills perfectly a need they have on offense.

Reiman is a massive human being at 6-foot-5 and 271 pounds. He was a physical blocking tight end. He only caught a high of 19 passes in a season but tested athletically very well.

He is exactly what the Cardinals need in the tight end room. They have athletic pass catchers in Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins. Reiman, while athletic, is a monster blocker with pass-catching upside.

However, it did feel like a reach. Yes, he is athletic but when do tight ends with no more than 19 catches get drafted before Day 3?

General manager Monti Ossenfort said they followed their draft board so they clearly liked him. Perhaps he would have already come off the board before they picked in the third round.

Most mock drafts had him in the fifth round or later, so one might say that he was picked as a reach.

In the end, he is an A for fit and talent but a C for value.

Overall, the Cardinals get a ‘B’ for this pick.

