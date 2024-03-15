TE Tanner Hudson re-signs with Bengals

The Bengals re-signed unrestricted free agent Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract Friday, the team announced.

Hudson, a fifth-year player out of Southern Arkansas University, joined the Bengals' practice squad during the 2022 season but didn't play a down with them until 2023.

He had a career year last season with 39 receptions for 352 yards and his first touchdown. Hudson, 29, played 276 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams in 12 games.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signee of the Buccaneers in 2018. He has spent time with the Bucs (2018-20), 49ers (2021) and Giants (2022).