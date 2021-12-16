TE T.J. Hockenson, RB D’Andre Swift miss Lions’ 1st practice of Week 15

The Detroit Lions began their week of practice Wednesday to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals, who face them on the road Sunday in Week 15. The Cardinals’ first injury report was lengthy even without a full practice.

The Lions’ first injury report was even longer.

Six players did not participate, including key offensive players who have already missed games, while another five were limited.

The details of the first injury report of the week are below.

Did not participate

LB Alex Anzalone (ankle), S Jalen Elliott (personal), TE T.J. Hockenson (hand), G Jonah Jackson (back), LB Julian Okwara (ankle), RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder)

Hockenson missed the Lions’ last game and Swift has missed two. Starting the week out is less than optimal for their offense, as it is one of the lowest-scoring units in the league and Swift and Hockenson are arguably their best offensive weapons.

Anzalone has not missed any games this season. Okwara missed last week.

Limited participation

LB Derrick Barnes (knee), DE Michael Brockers (knee), LB Austin Bryant (shoulder), Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), T Penei Sewell (shoulder)

Sewell’s injury is one to watch to see if he is able to play. Reeves-Maybin has missed the last two games. His getting limited work is promising.

Cardinals' Wednesday report

Did not participate:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)

CB Robert Alford (pec)

RB James Conner (ankle)

DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

DL Corey Peters (knee)

DL Zach Kerr (ribs)

Limited participation:

DL Jordan Phillips (thumb)

OL Justin Pugh (calf)

