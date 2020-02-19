'TE room is going to be dangerous': Twitter reacts as Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson wanted his team to add more "superstars," and his wish just came true.

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year, $7 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Olsen also made visits to Redskins and Bills, but the Seahawks won the sweepstakes for the 13-year tight end, who will now call Seattle his home.

Several Seahawks, including Wilson and tight end Will Dissly, shared their thoughts on Seattle's latest addition. Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the news:

I guess my references checked out 👊 https://t.co/p4RkBMHyac — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 19, 2020

Yo @gregolsen88 welcome to the PNW!! TE room is going to be dangerous this year!!🤘🏼 — Will Dissly (@Will_Diss) February 18, 2020

Mic up Greg Olsen so he can do color commentary during a Seahawks game while the defense is on the field plz — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 18, 2020

I see Twitter is in total agreement that the signing of Greg Olsen is a really good one unless it's not. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) February 19, 2020

The Panthers and Seahawks seemingly play every year. But not in 2020. So, alas, no Greg Olsen revenge game. — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 18, 2020

Greg Olsen is my favorite NFL player ever so I will now be a bandwagon Seahawks fan just because of him and I'm not even going to apologize for it 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Elise Aiken (@eliseaiken_) February 18, 2020

will dissly.

greg olsen.

tyler lockett.

dk metcalf.

im ready to run through a mf wall.







— kenz (@mackenzi_dugan) February 18, 2020

The three-time Pro Bowler was released earlier this offseason by Carolina after nine seasons with the Panthers. His veteran leadership and experience will benefit the Seahawks, who could use help at the tight end, a position that was hit by injuries in 2019.

