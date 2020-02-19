'TE room is going to be dangerous': Twitter reacts as Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Wisniewski
NBC Sports Northwest

Russell Wilson wanted his team to add more "superstars," and his wish just came true.

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran tight end Greg Olsen to a one-year, $7 million contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Olsen also made visits to Redskins and Bills, but the Seahawks won the sweepstakes for the 13-year tight end, who will now call Seattle his home. 

Several Seahawks, including Wilson and tight end Will Dissly, shared their thoughts on Seattle's latest addition. Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the news:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[RELATED: Greg Olsen's Twitter foreshadowed him signing with Seahawks]

The three-time Pro Bowler was released earlier this offseason by Carolina after nine seasons with the Panthers. His veteran leadership and experience will benefit the Seahawks, who could use help at the tight end, a position that was hit by injuries in 2019. 

'TE room is going to be dangerous': Twitter reacts as Greg Olsen signs with Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next