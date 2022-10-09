TE, QB, or RB? Call him what you want, Taysom Hill says ‘I just work here’

Taysom Hill is a team player. He’ll score three touchdowns as a runner and another as a passer and then block a defender out of the way so Alvin Kamara can run for a first down in the game’s final minutes. Call him a tight end, a quarterback, a running back, whatever you like — he’s just here to help the New Orleans Saints win football games.

“I just work here,” Hill joked with local media when asked whether he should be designated as a running back after gaining a career-high 112 yards on the ground. He added a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Trautman on the afternoon.

His unique role has caused an uproar in the fantasy football community. Some formats list Hill at tight end (the position the Saints said he’d play over the summer, and where he usually works in practice during the week) while others keep him at quarterback, where he started his NFL career. His big day against the Seattle Seahawks saw him score as much as 79 or 80 points in various leagues.

But for now, he’ll just put his hard hat on and grab his lunch box (you know, all of the clichés, but we’ll indulge them for one of the NFL’s most entertaining talents) and go to work without a red non-contact jersey that Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, and the Saints quarterbacks wear. Don’t get too worked up about what position he’s wearing, unless you’re a fantasy football fanatic. In that case, take it up with your league’s manager.

