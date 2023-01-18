TE Mike Gesicki shares heartfelt message to Dolphins fans

The season may have just come to a close for the 2022 Miami Dolphins, but the team and the players are reflecting on this past season and looking forward to the next.

For tight end Mike Gesicki, his last snap on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills may have been his final in a Dolphins jersey, as he’s set to hit free agency this offseason.

The 27-year-old was supposed to be on the market last year, but Miami placed their franchise tag on him, paying him over $10 million for the year. However, this time it doesn’t feel like that’s going to happen.

Gesicki took to social media on Wednesday to share a message with the fan base.

I didn’t even know I was making memories, I was just having fun. No telling what the future holds, just control what you can control. Everyone that knows me knows I would stay in South Florida forever, time will tell. No matter what and no matter where, the show goes on. . . 🤐 pic.twitter.com/uKWypwoMMu — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) January 18, 2023

Whatever the future may hold for the former Penn State tight end, it was evident that he gave it his all when representing the aqua and orange, even if the last season wasn’t as great as he would’ve wanted.

