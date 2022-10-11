TE Maxx Williams re-signed to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals released veteran tight end Maxx Williams, a move that was a bit surprising. He is back with the team now, as the Cardinals announce he was re-signed to the practice squad.

The team needed the roster spot over the weekend and Williams’ salary is fully guaranteed for the remainder of the season.

He is still working through recovering from his knee injury. He tore his ACL last season in Week 5.

The release had nothing to do with performance. Everyone wants him there and to be able to contribute.

“Obviously, we want Maxx to be here,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday when he spoke with reporters. “We love what he’s about. He’s one of the real leaders in the locker room and we just want him to continue to work and feel more and more confident on that leg. That was the biggest thing. Let’s get you back, continue to build confidence on that and at some point, I’m sure we’ll have him active again and rocking with us.”

Williams will continue to be with the team and train, and he will continue to earn his salary.

We might yet seem him suit up later this season.

To make room for Williams on the practice squad, the team released receiver C.J. Board.

