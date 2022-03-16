TE Maxx Williams returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals are bringing back yet another one of their own free agents. The latest is tight end Maxx Williams. He is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, per multiple reports.

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro was the first to report his return.

Williams returns for his fourth season with the team after 2021 was cut short. He played in five games and was having the start of a career season but he tore his ACL and was lost for the rest of the season, leading to the trade to acquire Zach Ertz.

He had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in those five games.

Over the last three seasons, when Williams has been healthy and has played, the offense has been great.

Now the Cardinals have a very good tight end duo of Williams and Ertz, who re-signed with the team on a three-year contract.

Coming off a knee injury, we will have to wait and see the terms of the contract. Williams will be 28 years old this season.

