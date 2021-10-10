TE Maxx Williams carted off field with knee injury in 1st half

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams appears to have suffered a serious injury to his right knee. With under three minutes remaining in the first half, Williams caught a pass and gained 14 yards, shaking one would-be tackler.

However, as he was taken down by a second defender, he suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. His right knee bent laterally.

He went down, picking up the first down, and teammates immediately signaled for the trainer.

He had to be carted off the field. The entire Cardinals team came from the sideline to wish him well.

Cardinals lead 49ers 10-0 at halftime

