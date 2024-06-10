TE Marcedes Lewis officially re-signs with Bears on 1-year deal

Marcedes Lewis is officially back in the navy and orange.

The 40-year-old tight end re-signed with the Chicago Bears on Monday, agreeing to a one-year deal. The signing came just one day after reports surfaced from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer that the two sides would meet to discuss a deal.

Year 19 loading 📶 pic.twitter.com/XHM5xK7Ysj — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 10, 2024

Lewis joined the Bears last summer on a one-year-deal as a veteran leader on a young team. He came into the league in 2006 as a Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, and spent five years with the Green Bay Packers. Despite his age, Lewis showed he’s still considered one of the top blockers in the league, playing an important role as the team’s extra lineman on many different plays. His 77.1 PFF run-blocking grade was fifth among tight ends. Lewis also caught four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Lewis is back, but with new faces in key positions. Gone are his former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and teammate Robert Tonyan, both of whom were instrumental in bringing him to Chicago, as well as quarterback Justin Fields, who was traded in the offseason.

Now, he joins an offense led by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. Lewis will also reunite with tight end Cole Kmet and work with newcomer Gerald Everett, who signed a two-year deal in the offseason.

Entering his 19th season, Lewis has seen it all at the NFL level and will be a valuable veteran for Williams and the Bears to lean on. He also has the chance to make history by breaking Jason Witten’s record for most games played by a tight end. He needs to play just four games to pass him. Given that Lewis played in all 17 games in 2023, that feat certainly seems achievable.

