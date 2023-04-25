TE Luke Musgrave had pre-draft visit with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills did some extra homework on one of the 2023 NFL draft’s tight ends, Luke Musgrave.

According to The Draft Network, the Oregon State prospect had a visit with Buffalo prior to the upcoming event:

One of the premier flex weapons in the class, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave has visits scheduled with the Giants, Bills, Jets, and Broncos in the next few weeks, a source said. Talented pass-catcher that stood out at the Senior Bowl. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 4, 2023

Musgrave, a 6-foot-6 target, has the potential to be a mismatch problem in the NFL.

However, that’s fully a projection.

The reason Musgrave is listed by most draft analysts below the top-tier of tight end prospects is because his production lacked at Oregon State. The senior only appeared in two games in 2022 and in 20 career outings, Musgrave had 47 catches, 633 yards and only two touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus also suggests Musgrave must improve as a run blocker as well, but the potential is there. Musgrave ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash, a 1.54-second 10-yard split, and notched a 36-inch vertical at the combine.

In Buffalo, Musgrave would have time to develop his skills next to Dawson Knox in the Bills tight end room. In the past, the Bills have shown a desire to have two strong tight ends in their offense, but that hasn’t worked out. Musgrave could be the piece that makes that happen.

Heading into the event, draft insiders and experts have Musgrave as a Day 2 selection.

Related

2023 NFL draft: Network-wide mock has early run on QBs, pushing down options 2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DB Deonte Banks Bills confirm 2023 training camp will take place at St. John Fisher

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire