TE Juwan Johnson officially active for Saints vs. Titans

Well this is perplexing. The New Orleans Saints activated tight end Nick Vannett from injured reserve this week, but he won’t be dressing out for Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans. Vannett was one of several healthy players deactivated for Week 10 — along with defensive end Jalyn Holmes and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Instead, the Saints are dressing out tight end Juwan Johnson after he was benched last week. They’re also activating wide receiver Kevin White, cornerback Ken Crawley (who also returned from injured reserve recently), and two players who were questionable to suit up due to injuries in wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery and defensive end Carl Granderson.

Here is the full inactive list from both teams, and you can find our breakdown of the final injury report here:

Tennessee Titans inactive players

CB Greg Mabin (injury)

LB David Long Jr. (injury)

LB Rashaan Evans (injury)

DT Teair Tart (injury)

T Bobby Hart

OL Dillon Radunz

New Orleans Saints inactive players

RB Alvin Kamara (injury)

LT Terron Armstead (injury)

LB Andrew Dowell

DE Jalyn Holmes

TE Nick Vannett

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

