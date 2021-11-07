TE Juwan Johnson, DT Malcolm Roach inactive for Saints vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons released their inactive lists on Sunday before Week 9’s kickoff at the Caesars Superdome, with several players questionable with injuries receiving the green light to play: Saints defensive end Payton Turner and safety Malcolm Jenkins among them. Rookie quarterback Ian Book is also active and will back up Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill.

Here is the full inactive report from each team:

Atlanta Falcons inactive players

DT Jonathan Bullard (injury)

TBD

New Orleans Saints inactive players

DE Carl Granderson (injury)

WR Ty Montgomery (injury)

DT Malcolm Roach

DT Montravius Adams

DE Jalyn Holmes

TE Juwan Johnson

1

1