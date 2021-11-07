  • Oops!
TE Juwan Johnson, DT Malcolm Roach inactive for Saints vs. Falcons

John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons released their inactive lists on Sunday before Week 9’s kickoff at the Caesars Superdome, with several players questionable with injuries receiving the green light to play: Saints defensive end Payton Turner and safety Malcolm Jenkins among them. Rookie quarterback Ian Book is also active and will back up Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill.

Here is the full inactive report from each team:

Atlanta Falcons inactive players

New Orleans Saints inactive players

  • DE Carl Granderson (injury)

  • WR Ty Montgomery (injury)

  • DT Malcolm Roach

  • DT Montravius Adams

  • DE Jalyn Holmes

  • TE Juwan Johnson

