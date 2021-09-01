TE Josh Oliver makes Ravens roster, Jags receive conditional pick

Jacksonville’s late-round picks in 2022 continue to pile up. Former Jags tight end Josh Oliver, who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in March, made the team’s final 53-man roster. The terms of the trade granted the Jaguars a conditional seventh-round pick if Oliver made the Ravens, and after a standout preseason, he locked up a roster spot.

The Jags recently added sixth-round picks in deals for Sidney Jones IV and Gardner Minshew II, though the latter pick is conditional and could become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays more than 50% of offensive snaps in three games this year for Philadelphia.

Oliver was expected to make the roster after totaling 13 catches for 91 yards in Baltimore’s three preseason games. The decision to trade him remains a bit puzzling from Jacksonville’s perspective, as the former third-round pick had missed most of his first two seasons with injuries. He’s a player with at least some potential, and considering the currently dire situation at tight end, he’s a guy that would have been nice to have around this offseason.

But what’s done is done, and Oliver will be suiting up for the Ravens this fall. Jacksonville will have to take the extra Day 3 pick as a consolation prize if Oliver works out in Baltimore.