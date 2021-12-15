TE Jack Nickel is first commit to ink his NLI to Michigan State football

Michigan State is the first recruit to ink his national letter of intent. MSU tapping into the state of Georgia is a common theme in this recruiting class and Jack Nickel is leading the charge. Nickel made it official, signing with Michigan State.

Nickel was a commit to Notre Dame at one time, but backed off of it before the summertime. The Spartans then beat out Virginia Tech and Cal to earn his commitment.

Player Profile

Position: Tight End

Height/Weight: 6’4″/235 pounds

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

High School: Milton High School

247Sports Composite ranking: 3-Star, No. 524 nationally

Analysis: The door is open for Nickel to make an impact immediately at Michigan State. Both Connor Heyward and Tyler Hunt will be graduating and Trenton Gillison has entered the transfer portal, so playing time opportunities are there for the taking. Nickel has been regarded by many in the recruiting world as the best blocking tight end in this class, and furthermore, has shown a strong ability to receive as an tight end in his senior season at Milton. I think we will look back at this being one of the biggest additions in the 2022 class.

Stay tuned to Spartans Wire for all of your signing day coverage!

More!